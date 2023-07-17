Moena – Genoa is betting strongly on Mateo Retegui. He is the centre-forward that the club wants to give to Alberto Gilardino for the next Serie A championship. Beyond the customary prudence, contacts between the rossoblù club and the entourage of the national team’s centre-forward have continued uninterruptedly and now the negotiation it has reached a crucial phase: Genoa wants to close within this week. The goal of the rossoblù club is to get to the point by the end of the training camp in Val di Fassa. Alberto Gilardino stated it openly in the press conference: «Everyone can see that this team needs additions». The attack is certainly the department that needs the most important purchase and, after various evaluations, Retegui has been identified as the player who will have to support Albert Gudmundsson forward.

For the rossoblù club, he is the first choice. Retegui is owned by the Boca Juniors but he is playing, still in Argentina, on loan to Tigre who holds part of the price tag: this too, in addition to the price of the player which is around 10 million, is making the negotiation rather complex. Genoa’s intention, however, is clear: once the reserve was dissolved, the rossoblù threw themselves headlong into the 24-year-old forward who in his last experiences at the Tigre has scored 29 goals in 43 appearances. Furthermore, the acceleration of Genoa has a rather clear reason: to avoid arriving in August without having yet bought the center forward who will have to score goals to conquer salvation as soon as possible. Also for this reason, if the negotiation for Retegui does not close positively within seven days (in the recent past the player had also been approached by various top clubs, both Italian and European), the company has already identified his replacement.

It’s about Noah Ohio, Dutch striker born in 2003 for Standard Liège, a club that belongs, like Genoa, to 777 Partners. Several teams in Serie A like the central forward, including Sassuolo, but the rossoblùs would turn to him if the Retegui deal were to miss, which remains absolutely the main objective of the Griffin market. Furthermore, the eventual arrival of Retegui would not block the other negotiations in progress. The idea is to place two new forwards at Gilardino’s disposal, so the path that leads to Piatek, owned by Hertha Berlin, is anything but trivial. Just as the loan hypothesis remains open for Lorenzo Colombo, the 21-year-old striker owned by Milan who did well last year with the Lecce jersey.

Furthermore, what opens today is not destined to be only the week of Retegui. Most likely, the team will score at least one hit. The closest – and not only physically since he is in training camp with Napoli in Dimaro, a place less than two hours by car from Moena – is Alexander Zanoli who played mid-season for Sampdoria last year. For some time now, the Genoa staff have identified the young 22-year-old right winger as the ideal element to cover the entire flank in Gilardino’s 3-5-2. A bit like Aaron Martìn will do on the left who arrived on a free transfer from Mainz. If Zanoli could be the first of the new players to arrive in Val di Fassa, Matteo Gabbia, the 23-year-old central defender owned by Milan, could follow immediately after. Just in recent days, in fact, sporting director Marco Ottolini had a series of very positive talks with the AC Milan club. At the same time, the company is working on the releases to make room for new arrivals.

So far there are several players who have left Genoa but still remain several knots to untie. Above all that of Massimo Coda. The striker, who was bought by the rossoblù last year to return to Serie A, has several admirers in the cadetteria. For the bomber from Campania, several offers have already arrived in the first part of the market. One company above all, Modena, has been pressing number 9 for some time and there could probably be developments in the coming weeks. Practically one step away from Pescara, however, Federico Accornero. The Rossoblù Primavera playmaker, highly esteemed by Gilardino, will go on loan to Zeman’s Pescara.