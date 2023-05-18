Genoa – Swimming and water polo, but also lifesaving swimming: a discipline in which the Genoese club Sportiva Sturla, in via V Maggio, represents one of the most important nationally. And from today its athletes, thanks to a synergy with Asef (the investee company of the Municipality of Genoa), have at their disposal a new gym for athletic training with two “power racks”, two “lat machines”, an inclined bench and all the accessories necessary to strengthen physiques already forged by the long stay in the water under the time trial.

«Swimming for rescue is the athletic transposition of lifeguard activity, in its highest sense – comment Maurizio Barabino and Franco Rossetti, respectively sole director and administrative manager of Asef – It includes grueling tests, in swimming pools and in open waters: competitions obstacles, rescues, swimming in the most adverse conditions with the aim of rescuing people in difficulty while ensuring the safety of the operator. La Sportiva Sturla, next to the swimming and water polo sections, boasts an excellence in rescue carrying out an activity of high social value and guaranteeing the city beaches young women and men trained in the most complete way to safeguard the safety of bathers. For this reason we have decided to accept their request for support.

«We are very grateful to Asef for the support and trust placed in our company, severely hit in 2018 by a violent storm that seriously damaged our facilities – comments Massimiliano Omero, secretary of Sportiva Sturla and manager of the lifeguard sector – La Sportiva Sturla is a point of reference for the entire eastern city, an important garrison that has taught hundreds of thousands of Genoese people to swim and today has about 250 registered athletes in the three sectors of swimming, water polo and lifesaving swimming”.

The lifesaving swimming team has about sixty athletes between 12 and 26 years of age. In 2022 the team was crowned Absolute Surflifesaving Champion of Italy and won the World Cup. From 24 to 31 May next she will be busy defending the title conquered last year at the beaches of Misano Adriatico (Rimini).