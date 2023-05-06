The photos of the party on the pitch at the Ferraris after Genoa’s victory over Ascoli. The rossoblùs didn’t waste their first match point and won direct promotion to Serie A thanks to the 2-1 success against Ascoli and the simultaneous draw against Bari in Modena. The Rossoblù are riot at Ferraris: Alberto Gilardino’s team has achieved a historic promotion and thus keeping faith with the promises made at the beginning of the year: to bring the Griffin back to the top flight straight away. The match was decided by goals from Bani and Badelj.