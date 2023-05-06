Genoa-Ascoli, the procession of rossoblù fans near the stadium before the match



Genoa – Genoa and Ascoli meet at the Ferraris, the first opportunity for the Griffin to achieve direct promotion to Serie A. There are no surprises in the starting eleven that Alberto Gilardino sends onto the pitch. Very confirmed on 3-5-2 with Sabelli on the left replacing the unavailable Criscito and Frendrup who, for the occasion, left the central part of the field to play wide on the right. Forward Coda and Gudmundsson.

Also confirmed the 4-3-1-2 of mister Breda. Ascoli starts from the first minute with the duo Gondo-Forte, behind them is Mendes. Bellusci in defense.

Among the various guests present in the Ferraris grandstands, too the president of the Serie B League Mauro Balata.

Even coach Gilardino was forced to follow the match from a box in the stands after his disqualification during the match against Südtirol.



The official formations:

GENOA (3-5-2) 22 Martinez; 13 Bani, 14 Vogliacco, 5 Dragusin; 32 Frendrup, 27 Sturaro, 47 Badelj, 8 Strootman, 2 Sabelli; 11 Gudmundsson, 9 Coda. Coach: Gilardino

LISTEN (4-3-1-2): 1 Loyal; 17 Adjapong, 55 Bellusci, 4 Simic, 21 Giordano; 18 Collocolo, 77 Buchel, 8 Caligara; 90 Mendes; 11 Strong, 15 Gondo. Coach: Breda