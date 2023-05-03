Genoa – A day of rest and then restart. Today Alberto Gilardino gave his 24 hours break before diving into the two days of work that will lead to Saturday’s match against Ascoli at Ferraris (kick-off at 2pm). Criscito will almost certainly be missing: today the full-back will undergo checks but the forfait for Saturday is very probable. There is the awareness that the one against Ascoli will be the first match point available to go to Serie A. For this reason, Gilardino and his staff will also work on the players’ heads to avoid the risk of underestimating an opponent’s qualities who in recent weeks has shown to be healthy. In the first leg – Gila’s second on the rossoblù bench – the match ended 0-0. After a great chance from Coda at the end of the first half, Ascoli went very close to the goal with Collocolo who kicked wide from a few steps from the goal. However, the Grifone won a point which gave continuity of results and allowed the coach to better prepare for the subsequent challenges.

The one that will arrive at Ferraris in three days, however, it will be a different Ascoli. Built with playoff ambitions, the Marches encountered more difficulties than expected and in February the club decided to sack Cristian Bucchi. In his place has arrived Roberto Breda, a former Genoan who, as a rossoblù, denounced Scoglio for mobbing in the early 2000s. Since Breda sat on the Ascoli bench, the Marches have changed pace and after a long run-up they first put a serious mortgage on salvation and are now aiming for a playoff spot. In the last five matches, Ascoli has only lost against Frosinone and the last victory against Pisa was determined in terms of promotion. Now the team coached by Breda has 46 points: the same as Reggina and Pisa and it is currently out of the playoffs only due to the separate classification.