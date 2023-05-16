Genoa – Volunteering, dialogue, music. A life dedicated to the fight for the rights of the most fragile, not only the blind and visually impaired, but all the disabled. He passed away on Monday Arturo Vivaldi, the regional president of the Italian Union of the blind and visually impaired. She was 58 years old. “A friend who leaves us too soon is a tragedy and an injustice. His death affects all those who knew him, with the certainty, however, that it would have been worse never to have met him or been able to call him a friend »say the members of the Uici Liguria Regional Council in one voice.

The news of the disappearance arrives after a long period of illness. Vivaldi had already been taken seriously ill two months ago, during the evening of 10 February, and the episode had aroused concern within his family, made up of his wife Lorella and daughter Nicole. In the next stage, he was hospitalized, underwent clinical treatment and kept in an induced coma.

Until the end, however, Arturo Vivaldi, a resident of La Spezia, divided his days between his work as a switchboard operator at the Sant’Andrea hospital and his role as president within the association, shuttling between the Genoese headquarters in via Caffaro and the headquarters in La Spezia in via Crispi. He conquered all the people he had to deal with by telling his story commitment to self-reliance and independence for all. He defined himself as a leftist, but to promote values ​​such as social solidarity and equality, he maintained a continuous dialogue with all political forces. Together with the Uici he promoted initiatives throughout Liguria for the prevention of blindness, for visual recovery, for the functional and social rehabilitation of blind and visually impaired people like him.

Everyone remembers him for his humanity and his reassuring words. As well as for his voice and the notes of his guitar. «Today is a bad day – he writes on social networks Massimo Ligustro, president of the Macula Committee for the defense of patients suffering from maculopathy – Arturo was a friendly and welcoming person, proactive. Life has made people like us more fragile, in his case causing him to lose his sight. But he has always reacted, sharing the problems and beating his fists so that he could continue to talk about our lifestyle and our needs ». Messages of affection and nostalgia appeared on social networks immediately after the announcement. “Love matters, you teach me every day,” wrote her daughter Nicole on her profile in February, under a photo in which the two embrace.