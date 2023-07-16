Genoa – The 27-year-old Colombian was arrested by the police who last Sunday beat and stoned his fiancée, a 41-year-old woman, also a Colombian, at the lakes of San Carlo di Cese above Pegli. The woman had been hit with stones and also with a bottle that her 27-year-old smashed on her head. The emergency services of 118 arrived immediately on the spot. The woman, accompanied to the semi-conscious hospital, had a prognosis of 40 days. But, in the absence of an immediate complaint, the policemen had only been able to report the man on the loose for aggravated injuries, as well as for private violence and obscene acts.

Found him drunk and bleeding a short distance from the woman on the ground, he had, among other things, lied to the officers saying that he was injured after having thrown himself into the pond. The conditions of the woman, admitted to Villa Scassi, have instead fortunately improved: after the fears of a possible hemorrhage, later ruled out, her life is not in danger but the consequences of the injuries suffered will have to be assessed. The man already had a criminal record for a crime committed against his fiancée for which he had obtained probation from the social services, but, after the very serious events on Sunday, the policemen of the Centro police station requested and obtained from the court of monitoring the suspension of assignment. And for this reason the 27-year-old has now ended up in prison.