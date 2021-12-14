Countermeasures under study following sightings in piazza Palermo and via XX Settembre. After via Piacenza, the Municipality is evaluating the installation of anti-intrusion barriers in other areas of the city

Genoa – Immortalized in Piazza De Ferrari, taken by cameras in the Bisagno and photographed by dozens of Genoese at the market in Piazza Palermo in broad daylight, in Corso Sardegna, in Sestri. Wild boars are now a constant on the city streets also in this first glimpse of Christmas shopping. Attracted by the possibility of feasting and regardless of the presence of man, they trot undisturbed.