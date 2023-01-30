Genoa – Who Invented Comedy? The idea we have today of this theatrical genre has nothing to do with what its inventor, Aristophanes of Athens wrote, author of eleven pieces staged between 425 and 388 BC. C. Unique among Greek and Latin actors, Aristophanes never produced imitatorsimportant rewriters, remakes of any kind, as happened for all the other ancient poets, between the 5th century BC and the 1st century AD

The point is that his inventions and his language are impossible to imitate: let’s take for example the two comedies they will discuss today, Monday 30 January – in the Foyer of the Teatro Ivo Chiesa at 5.45 pm, free admission subject to availability, the meeting will also be streamed live on the Facebook page of the National Theater of Genoa – Federico Tiezzi and Sandro Lombardi, “Peace” and “The birds”.

The first is a non-generic or amusing appeal, both farcical and dramatic, for peace to return to men. The only secular appeal, perhaps, in the entire history of the theater. A vinedresser, Trigeus, takes off towards the sky, hoisted on a dung beetle, to ask the gods to free Peace, locked up in a cave by the giant War. The gods are not here, they have withdrawn “because you men have always preferred to fight weapons in hand! A slight advantage was enough for the accursed Spartans and they immediately proclaimed: «…those accursed Athenians, now they will pay for it! », and the Athenians, after a small success, if the Spartans came to discuss peace, would say «They are setting a trap for us! It’s not to be trusted, let’s not withdraw from the occupied territories!»” (vv.210-219).

We don’t go as far as to suggest that we’re talking about the war between Russia and Ukraine here, as any director would think. Except that words, ways and feints of every war are terribly similar over the millennia. Aristophanes’ comedy (421 BC) does not have a very clear ending. Thanks to the initiative of an individual, Peace is brought back to earth, but… for how long? Moreover, our Comedian doesn’t know how to or doesn’t want to do endings.

Director Tiezzi in a memorable edition of “The Birds” years ago he wanted and was forced to put his hand only on the ending. The comedy invents an alternative state, created from scratch by men disgusted by everyone’s perennial misgovernment, suspended among the birds halfway between heaven and earth. Everything seems to work fine at first. Everything soon turns for the worse, and the “city of birds in the clouds” becomes a place of selfishness, cheating and progressive corruption.

The paradoxical, effervescent, imaginative solutions of Aristophanes, his raw, satirical, scatological language as not even or perhaps only, in the 2000s, Daniele Luttazzi, and then his ruthless and satirical inventiveness, à la Dario Fomakes you think before you laugh.