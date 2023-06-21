Genoa – The 777 Partners group made known that Juan Arciniegas left the company to pursue other professional opportunities. “We thank Juan for his many contributions over the years – reads the note – and wish him all the best in his future endeavors”.

Arciniegas had joined the 777 in 2016 and, among other things, dealt with investments in the sports sector. The manager was part of both the board of directors of Genoa and that of Vasco da Gama.

The day in which the purchase of Genoa by the American club was made official, Arciniegas appeared in the usual photo together with Wander and Blazquez.