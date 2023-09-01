Genoa – Last hours of the transfer market at the rossoblu, with the gong set for 8 this evening. Genoa in the last few hours is focusing especially on exits, such as that of playmaker Mattia Aramu, 29 years old, moved on loan to Bari after just a year in rossoblú. Furthermore, the definitive ok could also arrive shortly for the passage of Philip Melegoni, 24 years old, at Reggiana.

As far as arrivals are concerned, some last minute shots are not excluded, especially between defense and attack, with the hypothesis Pietro Pellegri, 22 years old, which always remains in the background.