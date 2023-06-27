Genoa – The definitive project for the restoration of the flat roof above the right-hand front gallery of the Monumental Cemetery of Staglieno has been approved by the City Council, for a total amount of 165 thousand euros. At the same time, the financing of the work was approved.

The intervention aims at prevent the infiltration of rainwater on the vaults of a section of the front gallery and the side galleryby carrying out some waterproofing works on the roof terraces of the right front gallery.

«It is a supplementary and complementary work of the broader consolidation intervention of the slabs of the right front gallery of the Monumental Cemetery of Staglieno – declares the councilor for public works Pietro Piciocchi – The works have the objective of redoing thewaterproofing of the terraces, disinfesting the skylights with the elimination of weeds and fixing the gutter overhang of the roof on the side towards the terraces. Interventions that will serve not to jeopardize the restoration and reconstruction works of the vaults that will be completed soon. Another important testimony of attention to our Monumental Cemetery for the purpose of increasingly effective protection and enhancement of its extraordinary historical, artistic and architectural heritage”.

«The enhancement process of the Monumental Cemetery of Staglieno continues, which represents a jewel of the tourist and cultural offer of our city – declares the councilor for civic services Marta Brusoni – Recently, we presented collaborations with some realities of our territory that they help and will help us in grounding the ambitious plan of maintenance and functional recovery of internal areas and structures of this extraordinary complex.

Currently, the vaults are undergoing conservative restoration and structural consolidation of the reinforced concrete floors. Any water infiltrations would jeopardize the consolidation works in the metal structure in progress and consequently, at a later time, could damage the restoration and reconstruction works of the vaults to be carried out subsequently.

These interventions of structural consolidation and reconstruction of the vaults of a section of the front gallery and the side gallery have been financed with a contribution of almost 2 million euros divided as follows: 1.41 million for the first lot and 550 thousand euros for the second.