Genoa – The fire of a apartment in Via Donghi, in San Fruttuoso, caused the closure of the road at via Marsano to give the firefighters enough time to put out the flames and clean up the area. Via Donghi remained closed for about two hours, manned by the local police.

Some people they have been evacuate but they are not intoxicated: a 118 ambulance, which arrived on the spot anyway, then accompanied a sixty-year-old disabled man in a state of shock to the hospital.

The road was reopened to traffic around 10pm.