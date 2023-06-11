Genoa – ”The Honorable Ilaria Cucchi intervened on the story of Alberto Scagni, the man who killed her sister Alice in Genoa, saying that it was evident that he was ill. Too bad that the honorable Cucchi is the life partner of the civil party lawyer which supports the same thesis”. This was stated by Alfredo Antoniozzi, deputy group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber. ”The honorable Cucchi has suffered a tremendous loss – observes Antoniozzi – for which we are all in solidarity with her, but this does not mean thinking that all policemen are unfaithful and to be accused as she does, forgetting that her sentimental ties would impose a necessary abstention”.

”We reply to Mr Cucchi by saying that Alberto Scagni is not mad, as you repeat and as your life partner maintains – continued Antoniozzi – and that we are on the side of Alice Scagni’s widower who is asking for justice and not impunity and who wants to listen to the theorems of an extreme left that thinks that the Italian police are made up of people of the lowest level: a all the Italian policemen who behave respectably and who are 99.99% go our hug”, concludes Antoniozzi.