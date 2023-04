Genoa – After this morning’s meeting, the go-ahead from Gos for the opening to Genoa fans of another sector of the Tombolato stadium in Cittadella.

The approximately 1,500 coupons initially made available and already sold out have been added another thousand in the grandstand sector. Thus there will be about 2,500 Genoans on Saturday in Cittadella, in a stadium that has a capacity of just over 7,000 seats.