Genoa – More bad news for Alberto Gilardino, who also loses after Haps Czyborra. It’s yet another knockout on the left wing, Haps underwent surgery yesterday for a fractured fibula, the result of a bad ankle sprain.

Czyborra he injured his knee today, the results of the exams should arrive in the next few hours. Now Gila is betting on Criscito and Boci’s recovery.