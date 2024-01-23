Genoa – In the race for reinforcements for the attack, the name of appears David Ankeye, Nigerian, born in 2002, currently at Sheriff Tiraspol, a team from the Moldovan top flight which also participated in the Champions League and the Europa League. He has a non-EU passport and therefore could only arrive in the case of the sale abroad of Galdames, currently in the sights of Vasco, another club owned by 777 Partners.

This season Ankeye has scored 5 goals in 13 league games, 1 in 6 Europa League games. Also in the running for a place in the Grifone attack are Pellegri, Niang, Musa and Ohio.