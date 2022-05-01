Genoa – In despair and suffering genoanity germinates and we know it, we have always known it, since we were children. Because our grandparents immediately confessed to us: here we fight for a bowl and for a memory (an ancient memory with no witnesses, but sublime).

Growing up, we had ascertained this harsh truth, touching it with our hands, measuring the pain that was slowly hiding between our smiles.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS