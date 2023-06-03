Genoa – The sporting successes achieved in recent weeks by the 777 Partners are important, a company that has relatively recently approached the world of sport. After Genoa’s promotion to Serie A, the Miami-based club also celebrated Sevilla’s triumph in the Europa League.

The 777 have featured in La Liga since 2018 and hold a 15% share of the club that beat Roma on penalties in the final. However, there is also some concern from the global galaxy that makes up the sports side of American society, especially for the results in Germany and Brazil. Further proof that the football industry is anything but an exact science.

Temporarily, the investment in Italy came after that in Spain, but the rossoblù were the first club in which the investment company took over the entire controlling stake. Looking at the results, the first impact with Italian football wasn’t the best because – even if they intervened during the current season – the Americans were unable to avoid relegation. Among the merits, however, there is that of having awakened the enthusiasm of the fans and above all of having managed to bring the Griffin back to the top flight at the first attempt.

To live up to the motto “Only one year”, the 777 Partners have – in parallel with the work of securing the club – carried out an acquisition campaign worthy of the objective, thus placing more than 100 million euros in Genoa’s coffers from the day of their arrival. A path in some ways similar to the one made in Brazil, with the purchase of Vasco da Gama in 2022. The Brazilian club was not sailing in calm waters before the arrival of the 777s who had the merit of immediately bringing the team back to the top flight of Rio. In the first eight days of the championship, however, Vasco encountered a few more difficulties than expected. The team coached by Mauricio Barbieri is third from bottom in the standings with 6 points from a win, 3 draws and 4 defeats demonstrating that the leap from B to A is not easy at all latitudes. Genoa will also have to keep this in mind as, just in recent weeks, they are starting to lay the foundations for a team which, as stated by CEO Andres Blazquez, will have the objective of “stabilizing in Serie A” next year.

Sevilla lifts the Europa League won against Roma (lapresse)

Even from Germany the results that come from the field are not positive: Hertha Berlin, a company acquired for 64.5% by the 777, is relegated to the German Serie B. In reality, the new management was able to do little because the acquisition took place in March and there was no way to intervene on the market. Now, however, it will be necessary to get to work and start again, also from the point of view of balancing the accounts because, as communicated by the same company on May 22nd, the expiry date of the 40 million euro bond launched by 24 months will have to be extended in 2018. If the extension fails, the team risks not being able to register for the championship. Hypothesis that, at the moment, seems to have been averted directly by Josh Wander who said he was ready to invest “100 million in two years for the sporting and financial success of the club”. Unlucky season, however, for Red Star Paris, another 777 club that plays in the French C series. The Parisian team finished in third place, just two lengths from the leading duo that won promotion while Standard Liège in Belgium, another club in the 777 galaxy, finished 6th in the regular season.

Now even though the season is coming to an end, the 777s are looking for another success: entry into the Premier League. The Miami club has been on the trail of Everton for some time who managed to save themselves on the last day. Now that the Liverpool team is sure of participating in the next Premier League, the final thrust of Wander and his associates could come with a check of over 600 million euros.