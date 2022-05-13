The rossoblù have to win two games, the Sampdoria may be forced to do so. Both teams struggle to find the goal: this is what the two coaches are studying

Genoa and Sampdoria, race to safety: in the photo the captains Criscito and Quagliarella during one of the past derbies

Genoa – Two days from the end of the championship, the race for salvation is still wide open: no verdict has been issued. The last 180 minutes will sanction the three teams that will go down to B. Even if with different rankings, Sampdoria and Genoa need points. The blucerchiati to immediately close the practice and not get to the lottery of the last day (away from Inter), still involved.

