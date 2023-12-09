Genoa – “When it comes to human rights we are all equal”. This is the message that, on the occasion of the 75th World Human Rights Day and in conjunction with the 15th day of the Serie A TIM football championship on Sunday 10 December, Monza and Genoa will launch in the moments preceding the start of the match and which will characterize entering the field.

The initiative, conceived and promoted by the match sponsor of the day Pulsee Luce e Gas – full digital brand for Axpo Italia’s home users as well as sponsor present on the shirts of both clubs – creates something unique: the two teams will enter the pitch wearing the same sweatshirt and promoting a strong message of union, equality and defense of human rights.