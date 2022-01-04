Genoa – Waiting for the activation of new centers for molecular swabs by the ASL (we are talking about piazzale Kennedy from 20 January) and by the general practitioners’ cooperatives (for now in Serra Riccò three days a week, in the future in Busalla – from 10 January – in Rivarolo, Struppa and Corso Sardegna), to carry out an antigenic swab in direct access (the molecular is done only in case of positivity) you can go to Villa Bombrini, in the center managed by Asl3 (from Monday to Sunday from 8.15 to 17.30, closed on January 6).

For the swabs requested by the attending physician or the Local Health Authority, instead, we go to the drive through by Quarto exclusively upon reservation by the Prevention Department, from Monday to Saturday. Or wait for one to be sent Gsat team at home.

At the headquarters of Villa Bombrini rapid antigenic swabs are also carried out in a manner programmed by the Prevention Department for subjects who, in case of case contacts, end the quarantine.

Then there remains the possibility of the antigenic swab for a fee, in the wide network of pharmacies that have joined the convention for swabs: 70 only in Genoa.

