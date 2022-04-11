Grifone, Sardinians and Venice seem to have plunged back into a negative spiral that makes the struggle not to retreat open and full of unknowns. Here’s what can happen
Run stopped. And it is a paradox only in appearance, even if it certainly surprises this Genoa that suddenly jams, collects two knockouts in a row (and five goals) returning to the full red zone, and with low morale, after having relaunched in the first phase of the management of Alexander Blessin (to recap: ten points in eight games, with just two goals conceded …).
