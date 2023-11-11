The Anac’s findings against the Genoa breakwater, one of the major projects of the Pnrr

The 950 million contract for the construction of the new Genoa breakwater was irregular. Anac is convinced of this. According to what Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, “the responses of the Extraordinary Commissioner in charge, the former president of the Genoa Port Authority, Paolo Emilio Signorini, did not convince the Anti-Corruption Authority.

As Il Fatto explains, “theassignment of the maxi work had already been canceled by the TAR (but without being able to re-award it due to the stop imposed by the Pnrr rules) and shortly afterwards also ended up in the sights of the Genoa Prosecutor’s Office, with the documents being transmitted to the European Prosecutor’s Office”. The newspaper directed by Marco Travaglio continues: “The dam, in addition to being a special Pnrr work, was in fact included among the port interventions that the commissioner for the reconstruction of the Morandi, Marco Bucci, can carry out with the powers used for the bridge and known as the “Genoa model” (essentially in derogation of almost all laws). A choice, says Anac, of the Bucci-Signorini duo but not of the legislator, “and therefore questionable”, we read in Il Fatto.

Again according to what Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, “the risk is that the extra costs of substantial variations fall on the public sector”. Now there is time for another 30 days to respond to the Anac’s findings.

