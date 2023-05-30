Genoa – Alarm at the San Martino hospital this afternoon: around 5.10 pm it was a Dimi clinic evacuatedin which there were six people, for alleged intoxication.

The intervention of the Fire Brigade, Arpal and 118 was immediate. None of the patients involved needed to be transported by ambulance for possible precautionary hospitalisation.

Having verified the absence of risks, the activity returned to normal within 20 minutes. Among the possible causes of strong smell aroseunder verification, some works that would be affecting the structure.