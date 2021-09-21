Genoa: a 43-year-old tourist died falling from the balcony of a hotel in the bay of Paraggi, near Portofino, where he was on vacation with his wife

According to the reconstructions, the man was stuck on the terrace and tried to lower himself to the ground. But he fell ten feet and died instantly. The carabinieri and the 118 health workers intervened on the spot. The soldiers collected the testimonies of witnesses, including the victim’s wife, in shock, and the staff of the hotel where the couple was staying. According to what has been reconstructed, at a certain point the two decided to go back to the room but they would have noticed that the French window had closed and could not be reopened. Both would attempt to call for help and contact the lobby, but were unsuccessful. At that moment, therefore, the man climbed over a parapet and tried to descend from that height. A tile he had leaned on would have yielded, causing him to lose his balance and causing him to fall. Death would be due to severe head trauma.