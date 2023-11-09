Genoa – Talking about pediatric palliative care, an extremely delicate and still little-known topic. Raise public awareness of the rights and needs of incurably ill patients and their families. And do it with a smile. This is the meaning of “AMaRLO Bike”, a free event organized by the Maruzza association, a voluntary organization that supports patients suffering from incurable diseases and their families, scheduled in Piazza Martinez, in San Fruttuoso, on Saturday 11 November , the day on which National Palliative Care Day is celebrated.

«When it comes to pediatric palliative care reference is made to what is indicated by the WHO, i.e. the active global care of the child’s body, mind and spirit which also includes support for parents and siblings. This is why we offer various services to families, from psychological support to home care through pilates for mothers”, explains Maria Teresa Castelli, president of the Maruzza association.

Saturday’s event, organized with the patronage and financial participation of the Municipality of Genoa-Municipio Bassa Valbisagno, will therefore be an afternoon of fun in the square for families with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of pediatric palliative care: starting from 2pm workshops, games and non-competitive gymkhana courses will be available for children aged 3 to 12 with the further provision of bicycles equipped for the transport of people with disabilities. «Anyone who wishes can bring a ball of thick wool to contribute to the “Wrapped by the same Rainbow” project which we will soon launch in collaboration with the Gaslini Institute and the Il Guscio dei Bimbi hospice», continues Castelli.

Among the services offered by the Maruzza association also WaterAbility, a project which aims to offer an aquatics journey, encouraging sharing and inclusion, at the Prà swimming pools: «One Sunday a month we are present as an association and thanks to the collaboration of the Aragno Sports Group we give the opportunity to participate in water activities with physiotherapists and educators. This is an important service for which we are looking for new volunteers willing to help us”, concludes Castelli.