Genoa – Two Amt verifiers they were attacked in the afternoon in the Castelletto district. It happened this afternoon, just before 4 pm, on board bus line 36.

The two Amt employees, upon requesting a travel document, were attacked by a boy of about 30 years old who lashed out at them, after they had accused him of not having stamped the ticket.

To break the news the OrSa trade union. Both verifiers were slightly bruised after being hit in the face, but managed to stop the young man and call the police. The 30-year-old was charged.