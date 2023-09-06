Genoa – The amazement and joy on children’s faces for a unique day, full of emotions and different from all the others. Patients admitted to the bone marrow transplantation, hemato-oncology and neuropsychiatry departments of the Giannina Gaslini Institute in Genoa received an unexpected surprise.

All thanks to Mattia Villardita, the Ligurian Spiderman, already nominated Knight of Merit of the Republic by Sergio Mattarella for his voluntary work in pediatric hospitals where he brings smiles and comfort to children by wearing the costume of the well-known Marvel superhero. Today, Wednesday 6 September, the 30-year-old from Savona went to the pediatric hospital in the company of two special princesses: Amber Angioliniwell-known actress and both radio and TV presenter, who for the occasion took on the role of Cinderella, one of the most loved fairy-tale characters, and her daughter Jolanda Renga who wore the dress of Princess Jasmine from the cartoon Aladdin.

“A special day here at the Institute, between games, kisses and hugs together with our little patients. Impossible to forget. Thanks to Cinderella, Jasmine and Spiderman for making all this possible”, reads a post shared by Gaslini on social media with images of a day that was unforgettable even for Ambra herself who entrusted her thoughts to social media. “You arrive here thinking of giving a smile, a toy, a hug, but when you leave you discover that, in reality, they gave you the gift and you return home with a full heart. Thank you,” the actress wrote in an Instagram story.