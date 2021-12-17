Genoa – Before the last turn of the stop for the Christmas holidays Covid returns to break into amateur football. In fact, three races have been postponed this weekend due to outbreaks within some companies. In the Promotion Championship, Forza e Coraggio against Little Club James was canceled due to some positives among the Genoese rossoblùs. In the First Category the match between Superba and Mura Angeli (group C) had already been suspended, while yesterday the same provision arrived for Pro Savona-Prà (group B). If for the Mura Angeli it is the third consecutive missed race, for the banners it is the first after the discovery of a positive in the team group.

