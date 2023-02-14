Genoa – After via Torti, the new lighting system for the pedestrian crossings will also be tested in via Fieschi.

It’s about the lightguard technologythanks to which the pedestrian crossing is illuminated from below when a pedestrian passes.

The announcement was made by the Councilor for Mobility Matteo Campora, who responded in the City Council to the councilor Stefano Costa of Forza Italia.

Campora confirmed that the new crossing between via Torti and via Donghi will be inaugurated at Marchwhile the one in via Fieschi (the pedestrian crossing is located halfway along the street) will be ready to April.