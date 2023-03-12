Genoa – I’m not here surprises among the 24 squad of mister Gilardino. As announced on the eve, the rossoblù coach has recovered Puscas and Sabelli for today’s match at Ferraris against Ternana (kick-off at 4.15pm). Second consecutive call-up also for Ekuban, a player that Gilardino wants to recover as soon as possible. Ilsanker also appears on the list, recovering from a muscle injury.

Even against the team coached by Lucarelli, Genoa will take the field with a 3-5-2. Sturaro, Badelj and Strootman confirmed in midfield. Sabelli and Haps will be on the wings while Gudmundsson will be Puscas’ forward.

Here is the call-up list:

Martinez, Semper, Agostino, Vogliacco, Matturro, Bani, Dragusin, Criscito, Haps, Hefti, Sabelli, Lipani, Jagiello, Sturaro, Frendrup, Badelj, Ilsanker Strootman, Yalcin, Salcedo, Puscas, Dragus, Gudmundsson, Ekuban.