Genoa – There is also the new signing Dragus among the squad for the match against Pisa. Gilardino had also announced it yesterday in the press conference: “The footballer is ready and is coming with us”. Among those excluded for the meeting scheduled for this afternoon at the Ferraris (4.15 pm) there is also Czyborra, further and further away from Genoa.

The rossoblù coach is oriented towards deploying Genoa with a 3-5-2. Bani returns to defense and will start as owner, while Hefti will replace the suspended Sabelli in the right lane. 30,000 people are expected at the Ferraris.

Here is the squad list: Martinez, Semper, Vodisek, Bani, Dragusin, Matturro, Hefti, Boci, Criscito, Vogliacco, Ilsanker, Sturaro, Badelj, Frendrup, Galdames, Boci, Lipani, Strootman, Jagiello, Coda, Puscas, Aramu, Gudmundsson, Yalcin.