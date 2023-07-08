Genoa – It got off to a great start the Genoa season ticket campaign for the 2023/2024 season. Yesterday, the first day in which it was possible to purchase pre-emption passes, queues immediately arose at the Porto Antico Ticket Office.

In the evening, thanks also to the online purchases on the Vivaticket platformthere were more than two thousand rossoblù fans who had purchased season tickets for the Serie A championship. From July 26, the sale will be free.

The company’s goal is ambitious and hopes to surpass the record of the 2009/2010 season and reach 25,000 cards sold.