Genoa – The Port Authority of Genoa, with an ordinance, has banned navigation and any other activity, including underwater, in an area with a radius of 200 meters, not far from the breakwater, after reporting by an alleged war device at a depth of 47 meters.

The latter was noticed by the crew of a boat with the on-board instrumentation. The ordinance will remain in effect until it is ascertained whether it is indeed a bomb and, if so, until it is removed or made safe.