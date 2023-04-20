Genoa – All ready for the 38th edition of the Ravano Tournament – 29th Paolo Mantovani Cup, the most important youth school event in Europe presented today in the Sala del Minor Consiglio of Palazzo Ducale in Genoa. And they will be record numbers for the event scheduled from 15 to 25 May (weekend excluded) on the top floor of the Jean Nouvel Pavilion at the Porto Antico Fair in the Ligurian capital.

“Today, thanks to the trust placed in us by schools, we celebrate the attendance record in the metropolitan city of Genoa with 3,668 of the 5,516 smiles that blossom throughout our Region and beyond”, said Ludovica Mantovani, president of the Paolo Mantovani Ravano Coppa Foundation. Who then added: “I thank the president of Banca Ifis, Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio who has adhered to my family’s desire to make tribute to our first sports testimonial Luca Vialli, with the ‘Luca Vialli alé alé’ shirt. From this edition, the number 9 can no longer be branded, but will remain forever only his”. Eleven disciplines in the starting blocks (men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, athletics, basketball, hockey, tennis, cycling, rugby, fencing and sail).

The tournament was born from an intuition of Paolo Mantovani, president of Sampdoria, and over the years it has become a unique event on a national level. Also present was Sampdoria’s number one Marco Lanna: “We are at the side of the whole Mantovani family – said Lanna – and we try to give them all the support available. I hope to do it in an even more concrete way in the future”.