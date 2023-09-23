Genoa – Stilt walkers, jugglers, acrobats and storytellers in a dream day for children and adults. The rain did not stop the enthusiasm of a long-awaited party at the Albaro Village Arena, in Piazza Henry Dunant: after three years of hiatus, “Albaro in Festa” is back. The free entry event, now in its fifth edition and organized by the Mio Bimbo cultural association with the patronage of the Medio Levante municipality, transformed the arena into an open-air stage with workshops, sports, fairy tales and music.

There was the possibility of give free rein to your creativity with painting and recycling workshops, discover the garden on the occasion of the presentation of the Osa Orti Sperimentali Arena Albaro project, immerse yourself in music with the sound of percussion with “Magic Drum Circle”, try old-fashioned games, strictly made of wood, with the bikers of the Le Simpatiche Canaglie association or even dancing capoeira. Among the activities offered there are also rugbytots exercises with Società Superba Rugby Genova, archery and padel and pickleball tests.

“After a long time, coming back to propose an event for families was exciting and challenging. On an organizational level we wanted to extend the event to the whole day, offering an evening show for adults too. It’s nice because we make even adults feel like children again, dreams are precisely the theme of this edition. The public responded very well and this gives us the push to start organizing events here at the Arena Albaro again”, comments Silvio Soldi, responsible for the event.

During the day too the entertainment of Radio Fra le Note, the amazement of the magic show with the feats of Jacopo the Magician, the fascinating tales of the storyteller Franco Picetti and the juggling of Bubble Street Cirkus. Closing is the improvisational theater with Armadillo, the acrobatic show of Synergika and the Freak Musical Show Time. During the event, it was possible to admire the over 500 drawings created by children from the primary schools of the Medio Levante municipality for the “Draw the Mascot” graphic competition.