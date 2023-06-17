Genoa – Wedding in Puglia for Alessandro Vogliacco and Virginia Mihajlovic. The wedding between the Genoa central defender, one of the revelations of the championship that has just ended, and the second daughter of the former footballer and coach who died last December, was celebrated in Monopoli cathedral.

The wedding had been planned last year but the couple decided to postpone it due to the precarious conditions of Sinisa to which Vogliacco was also particularly attached, as he also recalled on the occasion of his promotion to Serie A.

Many Genoa teammates attended the wedding, including Massimo Coda, Mattia Aramu, Eddie Salcedo and Manolo Portanova. Obviously Stefano Sabelli, husband of Vogliacco’s sister, was also present at the ceremony. Among the well-known faces present in the cathedral in Monopoli, also former Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankovicvery close to Sinisa Mihajlovic and all his family.

The bride – an influencer who has almost 200,000 contacts on Instagram – arrived at the cathedral aboard a Rolls Royce and it was the brothers who accompanied her to the altar.

The couple have been together for several years, since Mihajlovic coached Turin and Vogliacco was the captain of Juventus Primavera. The two also have a daughter: little Violante born in 2021.