Genoa – «It had been 26 years since I had returned to the Pio, they made it beautiful, all new. I got excited, I found Tiziana, my secretary of those years. How many beautiful memories». Aldo Spinelli does not hide a little emotion for a morning in Pegli, in what was “his” sports center between the 1980s and 1990s.

Group photo for Tribuna 1893 subscribers

The former patron of the Griffon he posed for the photo with the executives, Gilardino and the players together with the subscribers of Tribuna 1893, that of the sponsors. «I spoke with Gilardino and Criscito, I met Blazquez in his office at Villa Rostan: a beautiful morning, a great emotion for those who, like me, have the Griffin in their hearts». Everyone posed with the “Only one year” shirt, the one celebrating promotion to Serie A.