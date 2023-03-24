Genoa – Twenty-three routes, of which ten national and thirteen international, operated by eight different companies. Nine foreign countries connected directly. Cristoforo Colombo airport in Genoa is getting ready for the new season. Next Sunday the bi-weekly connection will start for London Gatwick of Vueling, while from Tuesday the Spanish company will resume the connection Genoa-Barcelona three times a week.

Volotea will move its biweekly connection for Paris from Charles De Gaulle airport to Orly airport, alongside Vueling.

Ryanair will increase the frequencies of the connection with London Stansted, which will operate up to six times a week. The carrier will also maintain flights for Manchester and Dublin as well as those for Bucharest and Brusselsall biweekly.

The daily flight for Monk of Air Dolomiti will allow access to the Lufthansa network, while KLM will bring up to nine flights a week its operations to and from the intercontinental hub of Amsterdam.

Albawings and Wizz Air confirm flights for Tiranaoperating three and four times a week, respectively.

On the internal routes front, on 26 May the Volotea connection for Olbia, which will roll out to a frequency of four times a week in peak summer. Sicily will continue to be connected with daily Ryanair flights on Catania and PalermoWhile Bari and Brindisi they will have respectively three and two weekly frequencies.

Two flights a week also for Lamezia TermeWhile Naples will be able to count on eight frequencies a week thanks to four flights by Ryanair and as many by Volotea.

Ita Airways confirms i four flights a day to Rome. In total there will be 111 scheduled flights departing from Genoa and as many arriving every week.

“Summer 2023 offers many opportunities for Ligurians and companies – he comments Paul Odone, president of the Genoese airport – Air connectivity is also a tool at the service of incoming tourism from Italy and abroad. Our data says that flows from markets connected by direct flights in 2022 grew three times more than the averagealready very positive. Also noteworthy are the opportunities linked to connections with the hubs of Amsterdam, Munich and Rome, without forgetting the Vueling network that can be used in Barcelona, ​​Paris and London”.

In the meantime, continue i modernization works and expansion of the terminal which, once fully operational, will lead to an increase in the service, commercial and restaurant areas. Already this summer, it will be there to welcome passengers a more spacious and bright departures hall, with the first phase of the renovation works concluded in these days. In the coming months, the additional east block will be completed, which will extend over three floors and 5,500 square meters, bringing the total area of ​​the airport to over 20,000 square meters.