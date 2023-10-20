Genoa – Principle of maximum caution. This is what Genoa is adopting for Mateo Retegui. The Udinese striker suffered a slight injury to the collateral of his left knee. The injury is practically gone, the player has started to make sprints and changes of direction but until the pain has completely vanished, Genoa won’t risk it. Retegui will be evaluated week by week.

Before the break, Genoa faced Milan and will play Atalanta on Sunday. These are the last two races of an iron cycle that began with the championship opener. The goal is to have him available with Salernitana, the first match that opens a phase of the tournament in which the rossoblù will play with many teams from the right side of the table. Retegui, among other things, has played continuously since January and the club’s objective is to have him in top condition at the end of the second and final break of the championship: from 26 November onwards, in fact, they will play without interruptions.

Different chapter, however, for Messias. The Brazilian has been re-evaluated and recovery times are currently difficult to quantify. Certainly, to get him back on the pitch we will have to wait a little longer than expected.