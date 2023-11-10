Genoa – Very important step forward in the relaunch process of Genoa. The rossoblù club has concluded an agreement with the Revenue Agency in recent days for the restructuring of the tax debt, which amounts to approximately 106 million. The agreement pursuant to art. 63 of the business crisis code provides for the payment of 35% of the total amount, i.e. approximately 37 million. The agreement will now have to be approved by the Court, expected in the coming weeks.

In the agreement, Genoa will pledge the Genoa brand and archive rightswhile a letter of patronage was provided by 777 Partners Italy Holding, the Italian holding company of Miami which owns the “Badia Sant’Andrea”, where the youth sector sports center will be built.

The restructuring agreement allows to lighten the debt load, most of which pre-dates the advent of 777 Partners at the helm of the club, i.e. prior to 2021.