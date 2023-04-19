Genoa – The Abruzzo whistle Federico Dionisi (L’Aquila section) will direct the match between Cittadella and Genoa scheduled for next Saturday at Tombolato (kick-off at 2pm).

Instead, Scatragli (Arezzo) and Moro (Schio) will be the assistants, with Marotta di Sapri as the fourth official. There is at the Var Banti (Livorno), Muto (Torre Annunziata) at the Avar.

Dionysis he has no precedents with Genoa: Saturday at Tombolato will be the first direction.