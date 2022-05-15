Blessin in midfield focuses on Galdames. In Naples there is Osimhen

Naples – Amiri he is trying to grit his teeth to play against Napoli. The playmaker, in doubt due to a muscle problem accused during the finish, is carrying out a field test of the Maradona to assess his condition. If successful, Amiri will take the field and position himself behind Yeboahchosen by Blessin instead of Destro.

As for the titular eleven chosen by Alexander Blessin, in front of Sirigu the four-man defensive line will be composed of Hefti, Bani, Ostigard and Criscito. In midfield Badelj and Galdames. The eleven are completed by Gudmudsson largo on the right and Portanova on the left.

No news in the team of Spalletti who will take the field with the trio Lozano, Mertens and Insgine behind Osimhen.

