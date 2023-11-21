Genoa – Last year they dominated the Serie B championship and, on the penultimate day, they took to the field with the aim of achieving first place in the rankings. It was May 13th and in the end Frosinone prevailed who, at the end of a daring match, managed to overcome Genoa 3-2. The Ciociari obtained first place in the standings but, the following day, the rossoblù still managed to end their splendid journey towards Serie A in style with the resounding victory over Bari 4-3 at the Ferraris.

Protagonists in the cadets last year but protagonists also this year in Serie A because Genoa and Frosinone are two strong freshmen. Both the rossoblù and the ciociari are to be considered the revelations of the championship. In the standings they are divided by just one point (Frosinone on 15, Genoa on 14) and this despite having lost some deserved points along the way.

At the beginning of this Serie A, however, the two teams presented themselves differently. Genoa continued last year’s project, confirming Alberto Gilardino on the bench and many protagonists from last season who were joined by players of the caliber of Retegui, Messias and Malinovskyi. Frosinone, on the other hand, has changed a lot, starting with the technical leadership with Fabio Grosso who, somewhat surprisingly, decided not to continue his journey in Lazio. In his place, however, an Eusebio Di Francesco arrived in search of redemption. Together with him, the young talents Soulè (2003) and Reinier (2002), respectively from the Juve and Real Madrid schools, also landed in Frosinone.

Genoa doesn’t arrive at their best for Sunday’s match, given that the injury to Gudmundsson, the true driving force of the rossoblù this season, has also been added to the doubts about the possible returns of Messias and Retegui, who in any case cannot be in top condition. Without forgetting, then, that Bani will most likely be missing, also struggling with muscle problems. The rossoblù coach will not have his best team at his disposal but, as happened in the previous days, the Grifone has demonstrated that it knows how to give its best even in emergency conditions. And then we have to avenge last year’s defeat, the only defeat in Serie B other than that in Parma under Gilardino’s management.