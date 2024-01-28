Genoa – Decisive with a sliding save on Almqvist which counts as a goal. Mattia Bani was among the protagonists of the victory over Lecce, on a comeback. The second in a row. «A good sign, the team's growth is constant. You can see it, race after race. Today Lecce put us in difficulty, let's also give credit to our opponents. We did well to stay in the game and overturn the result as soon as we had the opportunity.”

The match was decided by a beautiful acrobatic goal from Ekuban. “I'm happy for Caleb, he's had a few injuries and someone like him needs to be well to be able to perform at his best. He scored a great goal.”

It's next Saturday the Empoli away match. “Let's take advantage of the enthusiasm to continue obtaining results, we certainly must not stop now”.