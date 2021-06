Genoa – After the Under 17s, Genoa’s Under 18s also reach the Scudetto final. Monday the team coached by GennaroRotolo will face Roma in Cesena, the tricolor title up for grabs: in the semifinal beaten by Chivu’s Inter, the final 2-1 thanks to goals from Fossati and Giacchino

