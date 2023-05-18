Genoa – All ready for i festivities to celebrate Genoa’s promotion to Serie A on the occasion of the last scheduled league match Friday at Ferraris against Bari (kick-off at 20.30).

The rossoblù supporters have made an appointment for everyone as early as 4pm to begin preparations for the celebrations that will continue inside the stadium.

Fans recommend arriving at the Ferraris in advance and to follow the instructions that will come from the loudspeakers to prepare the maxi choreography.

The party will continue at halftime and will continue after the match. It will be time for goliardia, with the fans who will celebrate in the procession the “funeral” for the relegation to Serie B of Sampdoria as in the usual derby of the teasing. The procession will start from the stadium and continue to Piazza De Ferrari.

Flags in the city

Meanwhile, during the night, a group of Genoa fans prepared the scenery for Friday’s promotion party, placing red and blue flags and banners in the Castelletto district, from Corso Firenze to Piazza Corvetto.