Genoa – «We did too little to be able to bring home points. Cagliari were more determined in the decisive moments.” Milan Badelj is a midfielder of thought and geometry, when he speaks he never does it just to say. He speaks like a captain, on the island of rossoblù regrets. Because the defeat in Cagliari has all the components of an avoidable knockout, of a controlled but never attacked challenge, lost due to a series of errors, regained due to another’s blunder and lost again due to another series of mistakes, in the defensive phase and in front of the Scuffet gate. Because it is true that in the last ten minutes Genoa closed off Cagliari in their own area and came close to making it 2-2 twice, first with a nice turn by Dragusin that went just over and then with the usual mistake by Puscas – third similar waste after those against Atalanta and Milan, always at the end of the match and always a chance for an equalizer – who shoots at the goalkeeper a few meters from the goal.

However, it is also true that in the previous 85 minutes Genoa’s match management had produced Vasquez’s crossbar, following the development of a free kick, and Gudmundsson’s lob which had provisionally equalized Viola’s goal by taking advantage of Goldaniga’s gift. And stop. Too little to think of being able to slow down the sprint of a Cagliari still convalescing but with great confidence after the comebacks between the championship and the Italian Cup. A Cagliari that leaves both Pavoletti and Lapadula on the bench, both not at their best. And he goes on to win the match thanks to the substitutions, namely Zappa, Viola and Petagna. Gila turns towards the bench and doesn’t have the same abundance as his colleague Ranieri, the absences of Retegui, Messias and Bani weigh tremendously.

Because they deprive the team of experienced players and, in Retegui’s case, a great sense of goal. The alternatives once again do not respond to the call, Puscas and Ekuban remain empty as well as Malinovskyi who is unable to adapt well to the leading role alongside Gudmundsson. The Icelander always scores and the ticked Griffon desperately clings to him. This time, however, the mistakes he made came at the decisive moment of the match. «In the final there were two opportunities where we could equalize, but thinking about the 90 minutes we weren’t able to put in enough, to be dangerous enough to find the victory – underlines Badelj – There were moments in which we were masters of the pitch, we were dangerous few times. Then they came out putting us in difficulty and that’s how the match went. In the end, from my point of view, we didn’t do enough. I have a lot of faith in the guys who are there, now Retegui is missing and we must all try to do a little more.”

A reminder to the team, who also fought from start to finish, even coming close to a draw. And all in all, given the opportunities created, he wouldn’t have stolen anything. The point would have been precious, it would have given continuity of results and would have allowed us to reach the Friday’s match against Verona, another direct competitor, with an extra thread of tranquility. And with Cagliari with two points less behind them. «We have to think above all about ourselves, the reaction was there anyway and we need to focus only on ourselves by exploiting our audience. Playing at Ferraris is wonderful, we will play a match like Genoa”, promises Badelj. The Griffin leaves the island full of regrets. Also for that final transfer window which didn’t bring a suitable replacement for Retegui. «George works very hard, trains hard, works well with the team. We are at his side, a moment like this can happen. I’m sure that he will soon be able to break free and score goals”, concludes captain Badelj. But the regrets are there, difficult to push away.