Genoa – A summer of great satisfaction in the national team for the Genoa players. After the victory at the Under 20 World Cup for Matturro’s Uruguay, beating Italy in the final in which his teammate Lipani played, the revenge of the same arrived Lipanithat is Under 19 European champion with the blue team.

The victory over Portugal in the final was decisive, after a goal by the Genoese and Genoese midfielder in the semifinals that gave Italy the chance to play for the continental title.

In the night it also arrivedand Mexico’s victory in the Gold Cup, a competition involving the national teams of Central and North America. Strength of the Mexican defense is Johan Vasqueza Genoa player for two years and expected in Genoa around 25 July to join the team and understand if he will be confirmed or if he will go away once again on loan.